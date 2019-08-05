Jackie Aina Launches An Eyeshadow Palette With Anastasia Beverly Hills For Dark Skin Girls

Jackie Aina may have celebrated her 32nd birthday on Sunday; however, the dark skin beauty is giving us makeup lovers a gift.
Jackie Aina partnered with Anastasia Beverly Hills for an eyeshadow palette. It’s officially available on AnastasiaBeverlyHills.com beginning Tuesday, August 6th and in store with US retailers on August 15th. You go girl! In true Internet boss babe fashion, she’s launching the collection early (today) via shoppable IG links.
GIVEAWAY ALERT! 🚨 In celebration of my #ABHxJackieAina launch we are giving YOU an exclusive giveaway and an opportunity to get first access to shop directly from my IG today, 8/5 at 1PM PST, for a super limited time 👀 SSSH you did NOT hear this from me though!!! 👀👀Check out the details below for the giveaway – open for 24 hours only‼️⬇️ 3 winners will each win one of these special prizes 1. An ABH x Jackie Aina Palette 2. A special ABH PR Kit of an upcoming new launch How To Enter: 1. Must be following @jackieaina and @anastasiabeverlyhills 2. Double tap this post! Don’t be stingy!! 😂 3. Tag 2 homies 👯♀️ 4. For an extra entry: Repost this giveaway on your IG Stories, tag @anastasiabeverlyhills and @jackieaina + use #ABHxJackieAina 3 Winners will be announced on the @anastasiabeverlyhills IG Stories on 8/12. Good luck babes!! 💓
The palette is absolutely gorgeous, featuring an array of colors and includes foils, shimmers and pressed pigments. By the name of the shades, you automatically know it’s Aina that’s behind this creation with names like “Zamn” and “Shookington”.
The palette is a beauty love letter to dark skin girls. While the palette contains shades that are typical to the Anastasia Beverly Hills palette; however, there are additional colors that look great on Black girls like golds, purples, pinks and more. The palette is $48.00; nevertheless, it’s so big you can use this palette for day, night, and late night! There are pigmented colors that POP! Honey, you aren’t going to want to miss this.
Aina admitted that she had been wearing the palette for almost a year, “I’ve been lying to y’all.”
Aina said, “I’ve always felt like the palettes they (ABH) have came out with have been dope. But I’ve always felt like there was a little something missing or a little something I would do differently. Or there’s a little something that won’t work for my complexion. Let’s just be real. That’s the reality of all palettes on the market. So when they reached out to me and gave me the opportunity to create my own, I was overwhelmed, I was ecstatic.”
We are too! Congratulations, Jackie.
Melaninated! 40 Images Of Beautiful Dark Skinned Women
1. @LupitaNyongoSource:Getty 1 of 40
2. @UrsulaStephenSource:false 2 of 40
3. @ViolaDavisSource:Getty 3 of 40
4. @GraceStarHamiltonSource:false 4 of 40
5. @CianneHBrowneSource:false 5 of 40
6. @SerenaWilliamsSource:false 6 of 40
7. @JustineSkyeSource:Getty 7 of 40
8. @DanielleBrooksSource:false 8 of 40
9. @TikaSumpterSource:false 9 of 40
10.Source:false 10 of 40
11. @GabrielleUnionSource:Getty 11 of 40
12. @Hodan.YSFSource:false 12 of 40
13. @TheKenyaMooreSource:Getty 13 of 40
14. @NaturiNaughtonSource:Getty 14 of 40
15. @ChasitySamoneSource:false 15 of 40
16. @Shivss_XOSource:false 16 of 40
17. @_Deeva_Source:false 17 of 40
18. @NaoumieSource:false 18 of 40
19. @IAmHamamatSource:false 19 of 40
20. @Naoumie, @IAmTenika, @IAmJAliciaSource:false 20 of 40
21. @KiaraPikeSource:false 21 of 40
22. @ItsMaryAmsalamSource:false 22 of 40
23. @AnyekuosSource:false 23 of 40
24. @Melaniin.GoddessSource:false 24 of 40
25. @SimoneMariposaSource:false 25 of 40
26. @avielleamorSource:false 26 of 40
27. @ayeleshiaSource:false 27 of 40
28. @melanin.bapeSource:false 28 of 40
29. @__olakemi__Source:false 29 of 40
30. @uchenna__Source:false 30 of 40
31. @hhourglassSource:false 31 of 40
32. @iamjujuSource:false 32 of 40
33. @westindiandollySource:false 33 of 40
34. @iamlovely2Source:false 34 of 40
35. @nnennabSource:false 35 of 40
