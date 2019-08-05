Tyrese Posts & Deletes Shady Comments Towards ‘Hobbs & Shaw’s Box Office Numbers

Tyrese is still salty about Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham’s Fast & Furious spinoff film Hobbs & Shaw. The singer/actor took to his Instagram account in a post-and-delete moment to chime in on the film’s recently announced box office numbers. With a strong hint of I told you so, Gibson pointed out the movie’s $180 million global box office numbers against its $200 million production budget.

Unfortunately, nothing goes unnoticed on the gram thanks to the Shaderoom. The social media gossip site caught Tyrese’s post before he deleted it and share it with their 16.1 million followers. In the post, the singer shared a screenshot of a misleading article with the title “Hobbs & Shaw Has Lowest Fast & Furious Box Office Opening Since Tokyo Drift.” In the very long caption, he stated:

“Breaking up the family clearly doesn’t have the value that one would assume it does.”

He wasn’t done though, Gibson followed that up with another IG post which is currently still live on his page. In the caption, it harkened back to the original post telling fans “stay quiet and act like nothing ever happened.”

Despite the hate, Hobbs & Shaw owned the weekend box office in the US bringing in $60 million. The film served as the first in the growing Fast & Furious cinematic universe and was well received by critics and fans despite Gibson’s apparent hate. The ninth and tenth films in the Fast & Furious franchise are coming with the next movie coming May 2020. Director, Justin Lin who has been around the movie franchise since it’s inception will direct both forthcoming films.

Someone tell Tyrese when one member of the family wins, they all win. The Rock is currently overseas fulfilling his contractual obligations promoting the film abroad. We also caught up with his cousin, WWE superstar Roman Reigns who stars in the movie.

If you haven’t seen Hobbs & Shaw yet, we highly recommend you do. You will not be disappointed.

