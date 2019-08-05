Georgia Elementary School Criticized For Poster Showing ‘Inappropriate’ And ‘Appropriate’ Hairstyles For Black Students

A Georgia elementary school is facing backlash for having a poster inside their school that displayed hairstyles that were deemed appropriate and inappropriate for the black students, CNN reports. A picture of the poster went viral after a mother of one of the students shared it with her friend who is a hairstylist who posted it on Facebook.

On the poster, which was posted at Narvie Harris Elementary in Decatur, the hairstyles that were deemed inappropriate included braids, cornrows and haircuts with designs. Appropriate hairstyles included haircuts for boys with no designs. There were no hairstyles considered appropriate shown for girls. After being met with criticism online, the poster was taken down.

“The poster was the result of a miscommunication relating to appearance rules at the school,” the DeKalb County School District said in a statement. “Once the district was made aware of the poster, it was immediately removed. In addition, a letter was sent to parents clarifying the school’s dress code and appearance policy.”

The official dress code for the school district doesn’t mention anything about how students should wear their hair.

Unfortunately, black children being targeted for how they wear their hair is not new. Black children have had their braids and locs cut off by school officials and been sent home because of their hairstyles. A high school wrestler was forced to cut off his locs off back in December or he would have had to forfeit a wrestling match. Thankfully, California recently became the first state to ban discrimination against people with natural hair with the passing of The CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open Workplace.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

