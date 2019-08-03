CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Body Of Missing 4-Year-Old Found In A Northwest Baltimore Dumpter

Baltimore Violence

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The body of 4-year-old Malachi Lawson was found inside of a dumpster last night in northwest Baltimore.

City Police say his mother confessed late Friday night that the child was not missing, but dead and then she provided a location of his remains.

According to Fox 45, Malachi’s family reported he went missing Thursday afternoon in northwest Baltimore.

The child’s mother and her spouse will be charged with child neglect resulting in the death of a minor.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Body Of Missing 4-Year-Old Found In A Northwest Baltimore Dumpter was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
7 items
7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady…
 13 hours ago
08.27.19
15 items
Richard Pryor Allegedly Put Out Hit On Paul…
 15 hours ago
08.27.19
Roland Martin Talks To Former NFL Star Brian…
 22 hours ago
08.27.19
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close