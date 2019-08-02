Lamar Odom Has A New Boo? [PHOTOS]

Lamar Odom is looking good and showing off his new fitness boo!

Her name is Sabrina Parr and she is a fitness guru based on her social media. The couple posted a photo to their respective Instagram pages on Friday morning with the caption “What we have is much more than they can see”

It looks like Odom is moving on and doing better! Check out more photos of his new boo!

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family 14 photos Launch gallery Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family 1. The Odom/Kardashian/Jenner crew Source: 1 of 14 2. Former Laker star Magic Johnson chatted with LO Source: 2 of 14 3. Pre-Khloe and Pre- Hank Baskett, Lamar use to party with Kendra Wilkinson Source: 3 of 14 4. Former brother in laws, fellow NBA players Source: 4 of 14 5. L.O and Kobe Bryant Source: 5 of 14 6. Shaq and Lamar Source: 6 of 14 7. A young Lamar with Carmelo Anthony Source: 7 of 14 8. Oh, Just a few lakers with the POTUS Source: 8 of 14 9. Lamar and Khloe double dated with Wendy Williams and her hubby? Who knew Source: 9 of 14 10. L.O and Kesha a few years back Source: 10 of 14 11. Lamar is a big fan of Doug E Fresh Source: 11 of 14 12. Kevin Jonas gave L.O a firm hand shake Source: 12 of 14 13. Brother Rob Source: 13 of 14 14. Lamar sit beside Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, at the Espys a while back Source: 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

