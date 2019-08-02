Klay Thompson Thinks It’s “Ignorant” to Believe The Golden State Warriors’ Dynasty Is Over

The Golden State Warriors we will see in the 2019-20 NBA Season will be a vastly different Warriors team than we have grown accustomed to in the past three to five years.

Kevin Durant is in Brooklyn now. Andre Igoudala was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. Shaun Livingston was released. Klay Thompson tore his ACL, and is expected to miss most of the season. Demarcus Cousins bolted for LA after his lone season in the Bay. Suddenly the Warriors of 2019-20 are a Warriors team no one has ever seen before; and when you compare them to the version that just dispersed, you would probably be quick to write them off as title favorite as well.

Klay Thompson doesn’t think forgetting about Dub City is a great idea. In fact, Thompson believes that it’s a “little ignorant” to proclaim that the Warriors’ dynasty is over. Perhaps he is correct.

“To say the dynasty is over I think is a little ignorant because I’m going to come back better and even more athletic,” Thompson said. “It would not be smart to count the Dubs out. That’s all I tell people.”

The Warriors still have two-time league MVP Steph Curry, they still have former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green, they made what could possibly be the sneakiest offseason acquisition by snagging Deangelo Russell once KD decided he was going to Brooklyn. The jury is still out on the depth of that lineup, but once Klay is able to get healthy, it would be difficult to overlook Klay Thompson.

To fill out the depths the Warriors re-signed Kevon Looney, then went an acquired Glenn Robinson III, Omari Spellman, and Alec Burks to fill out their roster.

While this team still has a lot of fight, and potential, one thing is certain. They’re going to need Draymond Green to return to All-Star Level potential.

