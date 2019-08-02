CLOSE
Vic Jagger
R. Kelly Offers To Wear Ankle Monitor and Stay Away From Minors

r kelly

R. Kelly begs judge to release him from jail for his federal sexual misconduct charges. Kelly is currently in solitary confinement, that was requested by him.  He has offered to wear an ankle monitor and stay away from minors if released from jail. According to The Blast, he is requesting bond for his federal case.

His team said, “Mr. Kelly no longer has the money or the entourage he once did to help him in his endeavors.”

His team clearly wants him home, and will do anything that helps, they have offered to “make it virtually impossible to attempt to contact any witnesses without being caught” by letting R. Kelly have but so much access to the Internet.

His lawyer argues that the singer never missed one court date for his first sexual misconduct trial, and they argued that he’s in the hole due to his celebrity status. R. Kelly has argued that the he has never missed one court date for his first sexual misconduct trial, and that he’s in solitary confinement because he’s a celebrity.

