Spinderella Ask For Restraining Order Against Salt-N-Pepa

There is still drama between Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella. Spinderella, has reportedly requested a temporary restraining order against Salt-N-Pepa. A hearing that she requested will be schedule in Dallas. Spinderella’s attorney spoke for her and told the court,

“Spinderella is seeking injunctive relief due to the immediate and irreparable harm that has been caused to her due to the acts and omissions of the defendants. Before we filed this lawsuit, we intended to resolve the matter with all the defendants, but we were unable to do so, and it’s unfortunate that the defendants have chosen not to try and honor Spinderella’s role in the group or their financial or legal commitments to her. So she was in a position where she had to force her rights and protect her brand, so that’s what we’re doing.”

Let’s remember, Spinderella is suing Salt-N-Pepa, because she believes they outed her out of millions of dollars. She wants her money, she is suing for breach of contract, trademark infringement, and fraud.

She said she was told she would get a third of the royalties, $125,000; however, she never did. Spinderella even said she was told she would be a part of the Salt-N-Pepa series on VH1, but she made a handful of appearances. Chile she added that she didn’t get anything when they performed for the Billboard Music Awards last year.

So…..let’s just hope they can work everything out, since they were a group since 89′.

