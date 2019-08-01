Happy August, ya’ll! It’s the eighth month of the year and one of seven months to have a length of 31 days.

And it’s the beginning of a new cycle, which means many things for many people.

It’s the beginning of the end of Summer.

It’s back to school time for most kids.

It’s Leo Season.

Leo’s are really the best sign. It’s unfair how amazing we are compared to the others. You literally hate to see it. (August Leo’s only) — sweetie (@ashingtonn) July 24, 2019

It’s Obama’s birthday month. (Aug. 4)

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Airs On HBO (Aug. 2)

Dear White People Returns To Netflix. (Aug. 2)

The VMAs airs this month. (August 26)

It’s Romance Awareness Month.

It’s also National Girlfriend Day, fellas.

Oh, and RIhanna’s dropping her some brand new Fenty Lingerie at Midnight!

How are you celebrating August?

@astrogilz: “july was a shitty ass month, arguably one of the worst and most intense months in terms of astrology but august is gonna be a breezeee and a successful and abundant month for some.”

@lipstick_lane: GEEZUS LEO’S be so hype around August lol

@Britgotjuice: finna delete all this social media shit.. Using the month of august to better myself, find myself, get closer to God, find my happiness & make moves see y’all in September

Hit us up Twitter to share some of the things you love to hate about August. Press the flip for some new month inspiration.

Happy August: The Many Moods Of The Last Month Of Summer was originally published on globalgrind.com

