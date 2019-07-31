Russ Rant: Your Vote Matters

Russ Parr
| 07.31.19
Dismiss

For Russ, the 2020 election depends on weather or not the poor and middle class outvote the rich. And Black folks, that means you need to vote. He says numbers show that if it weren’t for Black women, the Black vote wouldn’t exist. Which is ridiculous. So, to all of the Black men who think their vote doesn’t count or matter, he says it does. It’s apparent when you or your boys are sentenced to 5 years for jay walking by an elected judge.

“Republicans, they count on the ignorant,” he says. He’s counting on ignorant people to vote for him and he’s counting on white women to get him back into the Oval Office. We need to show up and vote.

Russ Rant: Your Vote Matters was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
7 items
7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady…
 14 hours ago
08.27.19
15 items
Richard Pryor Allegedly Put Out Hit On Paul…
 16 hours ago
08.27.19
Roland Martin Talks To Former NFL Star Brian…
 22 hours ago
08.27.19
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close