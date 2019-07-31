CLOSE
The DMV
Chief Deputy Tiffany Green Becomes First Black Female Fire Department Chief In The History Of Prince George’s County

UPPER MARLBORO, MD - DECEMBER 9: Kenneth Hickery, NRP, right, w

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Angela Alsobrooks announced on Tuesday that Tiffany D. Green has been appointed the new Fire Chief of Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department. Green has been acting as Chief Deputy for the department since November 2018.

Green will replace Fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale who is retiring.

Green will be the first black woman to lead the fire department in the history of the county.

She started her career with the PGFB in March of 1999. She worked with the Oxon Hill Volunteer Fire Department before becoming a firefighter with the PGFD in March 1999.

Source: Fox 5 DC

Chief Deputy Tiffany Green Becomes First Black Female Fire Department Chief In The History Of Prince George’s County was originally published on woldcnews.com

