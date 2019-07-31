

Huggy Lowdown watched the Presidential debate and couldn’t help but notice that a lot of the candidates names would make interesting names of weed. Imagine a Klobuchar kush, or Buttigeg Bud. Huggy has a whole list of great names and just couldn’t contain his laughter. Listen to the audio above and comment your favorite name.

Huggy Lowdown: Lots Of Good Weed Names At The Debate was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

