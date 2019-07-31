Huggy Lowdown: Lots Of Good Weed Names At The Debate

News & Gossip
| 07.31.19
Dismiss


Huggy Lowdown watched the Presidential debate and couldn’t help but notice that a lot of the candidates names would make interesting names of weed. Imagine a Klobuchar kush, or Buttigeg Bud. Huggy has a whole list of great names and just couldn’t contain his laughter. Listen to the audio above and comment your favorite name.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Huggy Lowdown: Lots Of Good Weed Names At The Debate was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
7 items
7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady…
 14 hours ago
08.27.19
15 items
Richard Pryor Allegedly Put Out Hit On Paul…
 16 hours ago
08.27.19
Roland Martin Talks To Former NFL Star Brian…
 22 hours ago
08.27.19
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close