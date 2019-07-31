Model Gets Fired For Transphobic Posts… Then Lies About Being Transgender

Old social media history strikes again.

I’m not a fan of digging up a person’s decade-old tweets, or Facebook posts, because things can drastically change over the course of time, people become more aware, they become smarter, more informed, more mature. Nonetheless, it’s the time period we are, things you say and do on social media, no matter how long ago, can and most likely will surface if you reach any sort of fame.

Carissa Pinkston is a model, her career was on the rise, she was doing shoots with big name brands like Coach, Nike, Marc Jacobs, Edie Parker, Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty. Those jobs suddenly stopped, and her career screeched to a halt shortly after when Facebook posts of her making a series of transphobic tweets some months ago.

Per usual, once Pinkston got wind that people found the old posts, she deleted them, but of course, once it’s on the internet, it might as well be there forever.

“Being Transgender does NOT make you a woman. It makes you simply Transgender,” read one of Pinkston’s posts. The continued to say, “this is how they want to be perceived, in a biological context there are Females and Males, this is the world in 2019.”

TW// transphobia Okay so an Insta Model Carissa Pinkston came out as FTM after posting "Trans Females aren't women" on facebook few weeks before??

+ some of their friends are already saying they are lying.

I am confused pic.twitter.com/JUja8xuGTm — nuria (@chilltmithater) July 23, 2019

Pinkston was subsequently dropped by her modeling agency. Pinkston took to Instagram to respond to the surfacing of her facebook posts.

Her post on Instagram about the Facebook posts is the ultimate plot twist, by the way, her Instagram post was also deleted.

“I wasn’t ready to come out about it yet, but today I got fired and I’ve been receiving hate mail and death threats ever since, so I’m being forced to tell the truth. I’m transgender. I transitioned at a very young age and I’ve lived my life as a female ever since. It’s been very hard to keep this a secret but what I said about trans-women is a direct reflection of my inner insecurities and I have since come to realize that I am a woman … WE ALL ARE!”

Since this Instagram post, the model has come out and admitted that she lied about her gender identity.

Pinkston defended her dishonesty by saying she just panicked.

“It was never to avoid any backlash, but I did panic,” she told Buzzfeed. “And I do know what it’s like to be bullied and picked on for being different. And I wanted to fit in a community. Just in that moment, I didn’t know what to do. I got an experience of what a transgender person goes through.”

Someone please get this young lady some PR help.

