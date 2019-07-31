There’s a popular saying that “old habits die hard.” Well, if Anthony Davis has anything to say about it, so do old fears.

Anthony Davis sat down with Sarah Spain on her show That’s What She Said with Sarah Spain, and admitted that too many scary movies at a young age left him terrified of the dark. So much so, that even at the age of 26, and millions of dollars to protect him, he still fears the boogey man — and the dark.

“TV on, bathroom light on, some light has to be on [when I go to bed],” said Davis. “I wish I wasn’t scared of the dark…I watched too many crazy movies when I was a kid and it messed me up for life.”

During his sit down AD also talked about his pursuit for an NBA championship.

“I don’t think I have a failure that I’ve had yet,” Davis told ESPN. “Obviously, at the end of my career, if I don’t win a championship that would be, I would feel that’s one of my biggest failures. But right now, I still have a lot to do in this world on and off the court.”

Lakers General Manager, Rob Pelinka reinforced those same assertions Davis had about the Lakers and winning a championship this season.

“For us, anything short of a championship is not success, so we have to learn from last season because we didn’t win a championship. And a lot of that went into the construction of the roster this year.”

Anthony Davis Talks Being Scared of the Dark and Championship Aspirations was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

