Kenya Moore’s Ex Matt Jordan Arrested, For Punching Girlfriend In The Face

So we all know about Kenya Moore’s Ex having an anger problem Kenya and Matt dated in 2016 and their relationship played out on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. After their relationship began to fizzle, Kenya claimed that Matt was overly aggressive, damaged her personal property and harassed her and she now has a restraining order against him. But wait back in 2017, Matt got into a fight with Peter Thomas, who also appeared on Real Housewives of Atlanta, with his then wife, Cynthia Bailey.

Well chile….. listen he has been arrested for punching his now girlfriend in the face in a Denny’s parking lot. He was arrested for trespassing, aggravated assault, theft and threatening & intimidating with damage to property. He left the scene before police arrived, went back, and the police arrested him.

He also has another warrant out for his arrest for another incident. Matt’s bail was set at $3,250, but no one has paid for it until then he will remain in jail.