President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown

President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown

Source: Zach Gibson / Getty

While speaking in Jamestown today, President Trump’s speech was interrupted by a protestor.

Ibraheem Samirah, a Democratic member of the Virginia House, stood up holding signs that read “deport hate,” “reunite my family” and “go back to your corrupted home.”

Samirah took to social media to explain why he chose to interrupt the president saying, “Nobody’s racism and bigotry should be excused for the sake of being polite. The man is unfit for office and unfit to partake in a celebration of democracy, representation, and our nation’s history of immigrants.”

See the full story at WRIC.com

