Russ is looking at what’s going on in Washington right now as “distraction and division.” He’s using racism because he believes there are enough racists in America to get him reelected; he’s also trying to distract us. So, while he’s firing up his base he’s causing us to fight about racism so we don’t pay attention to his “incompetence.” He sold weapons to Saudi’s who killed a journalist, Mueller has been found guilty of crimes, he tried to build a Trump Tower in Moscow…but we’re distracted by racism. He wants us to be distracted and it’s working because every time he says something racist we fight. But, we need to not be distracted.

Russ Rant: Distraction And Division was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

