Russ Rant: Distraction And Division

Russ Parr
| 07.30.19
Dismiss

Russ is looking at what’s going on in Washington right now as “distraction and division.” He’s using racism because he believes there are enough racists in America to get him reelected; he’s also trying to distract us. So, while he’s firing up his base he’s causing us to fight about racism so we don’t pay attention to his “incompetence.” He sold weapons to Saudi’s who killed a journalist, Mueller has been found guilty of crimes, he tried to build a Trump Tower in Moscow…but we’re distracted by racism. He wants us to be distracted and it’s working because every time he says something racist we fight. But, we need to not be distracted.

Russ Rant: Distraction And Division was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
7 items
7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady…
 14 hours ago
08.27.19
15 items
Richard Pryor Allegedly Put Out Hit On Paul…
 17 hours ago
08.27.19
Roland Martin Talks To Former NFL Star Brian…
 23 hours ago
08.27.19
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close