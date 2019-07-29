CLOSE
National
One-Year-Old Twins Die After Father Leaves Them In Car For 8 Hours

A New York father is under arrest after his one-year-old twins died while in his car for eight hours in sweltering temperatures.

CNN reports that Juan Rodriguez was arraigned over the weekend and charged with negligent homicide, manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child. He was able to post $50,000 of his $100,000 bond and hired his own private attorney. Rodriguez, 39, left the twins, Mariza and Phoenix Rodriguez, in his car while he worked his eight-hour shift as a social worker at the VA Hospital in the Bronx, NY.

“The (Rodriguez) family is ripped apart,” his lawyer Joey Jackson told CNN. “His mental state is very fragile based on what happened. It’s just an awful scenario.” Rodriguez was on suicide watch while detained.

The VA hospital confirmed Rodriguez is an employee there and offered their condolences to the family.

“The entire hospital community is saddened by news of this tragic event,” hospital spokesman Jim Connell said in a statement. “While the situation is currently under the jurisdiction of local authorities, we offer our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family. As matter of respect to the family during this difficult time, and with due regard to their privacy, we have no further comment at this time.”

Rodriguez will be back in court on August 1st where a grand jury will decide if he will be indicted.

