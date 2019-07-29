Cynthia Bailey And Mike Hill Are Engaged [PHOTO]

Cynthia Bailey is headed to the altar again. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star said yes when her beau if 14 months, sports journalist Mike Hill, popped the question at the opening of Bailey’s new business, The Bailey Wine Cellar.
People reports that Hill proposed with a beautiful five-carat princess cut solitaire diamond ring surrounded by their children, Bailey’s daughter Noelle and Hill’s daughters Kayla and Ashlee.
During the proposal, Hill acted as if he was making a toast while his daughter handed him a wine bottle with a question mark in it. He then asked Noelle to help him open the bottle and she handed him a ring box. Hill then dropped to one knee.
Hill and Bailey’s daughters then held puzzle pieces together that were shaped like a heart that read “Can we be a family?” Bailey quickly said yes.
This is the second marriage for both Hill, 48, and Bailey, 52.
Bailey had been hoping that Hill put a ring on it for quite some time.
“I want to marry Mike. I love Mike. He’s my soulmate,” she told People last year “We talk about getting married all the time. I’m hoping a proposal will happen soon, if not before the end of this year, then hopefully next. I’ve certainly been dropping enough hints! But God has a plan, so I’m just letting it go.”
Bailey is filming the 12th season of RHOA, so the proposal will definitely be seen on the upcoming season.
Congratulations to the lovebirds!
This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.
