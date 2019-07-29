Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child! [PHOTO]

Congrats to Christina Milian!
The singer/actress revealed that she and boyfriend Matt Pokora are expecting their first child together. She shared a photo of herself holding a sonogram over her bump.
“New release 2020! What a blessing!” she captioned the image. “Let’s do this babe @mattpokora !”
Pokora, a French singer, shared a black and white version on the photo on his account, captioning, “Legacy on the way! ,” he wrote, adding the hashtag “Happy man.”
The “Dip It Low” singer is also a mother to 9-year-old Violet Madison, whom she shares with The Dream.
