Russ Rant: Trump Is Confused

Over the weekend Russ found himself going back and forth with a brother on Instagram who thought that he was too critical of Trump. When Russ was discussing Trump’s comments about Elijah Cummings and Baltimore, the man asked “what does this have to do with you?” Russ has a simple answer to that, “”I just happen to care, I’m not part of this me first movement crap,” he says. His father was born in Baltimore. When the president attacked Baltimore, he must have been confused because he called Cummings district a slum when in reality the district Cummings represents “looks like Beverly Hills.” In fact, most of the slums in Baltimore are owned by Trump’s son in law Jared Kushner.

