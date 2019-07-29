CLOSE
Tech News
HomeTech News

How Jesseca Dupart Used Instagram To Make A Million-Dollar Business

National Urban League Conference 2019

Source: Radio One Staff / Radio One Indiana

Social Media has given many people the opportunity to create a new stream of income they never thought was possible. With influencers and brand advertising, social media platforms have paved a way for a new kind of career.

Related: Master P: “If I Had Social Media At 20, I Would Have Sold A Billion Records” [EXCLUSIVE]

Jesseca Dupart–also known by her Instagram name, @darealbbjudy– has been the perfect example of how to use your social media platform to make money. She created Kaleidoscope Miracle Drops to help those in need of help with hair loss. She posted viral videos on Instagram ambushing celebrities who she thought could benefit from her products and ultimately brought her company into the spotlight. Everyone wanted to know if these “miracle drops” really worked and who this woman was!

At The National Urban League Conference, our girl Ashmac sat down with the business owner to talk about the importance of social media in building a brand today.

Related: Shady, Sad, But True: Here’s What Life Would Be Like Without Social Media 

Stay connected with the whole squad on Instagram, Facebook, & Twitter @hot963

Digitally Lit: 14 Songs About Social Media

14 photos Launch gallery

Digitally Lit: 14 Songs About Social Media

Continue reading Digitally Lit: 14 Songs About Social Media

Digitally Lit: 14 Songs About Social Media

Artists love shouting out the ‘gram and how someone slid in their DM’s.  So we put together a gallery of tracks that are about social networks; and you can try out IG’s new feature by posting ’em.

How Jesseca Dupart Used Instagram To Make A Million-Dollar Business was originally published on hot963.com

Videos
Latest
7 items
7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady…
 15 hours ago
08.27.19
15 items
Richard Pryor Allegedly Put Out Hit On Paul…
 17 hours ago
08.27.19
Roland Martin Talks To Former NFL Star Brian…
 23 hours ago
08.27.19
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close