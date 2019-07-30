CLOSE
Vic Jagger
Tituss Burgess Puts ‘Messy Queen’ Andy Cohen in His Place on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Tituss Burgess was not feeling Andy Cohen, and to put the ‘Messy Queen’ himself in his place during an interview on Watch What Happens Live. During the interview, Andy asked Tituss a questioned that did not sit well with him. Andy asked him about working with Eddie Murphy, since apparently he has been problematic with gays, but maybe just problematic with Andy.

Tituss had to let everyone know how he feels about Andy on Instagram and doesn’t care if he knows,

Tituss said what he said and maybe Andy will keep his alleged comments to himself.

