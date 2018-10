What does “Black Excellence Look like? Find out at Urban One Honors on Sunday, December 9th at the Anthem where we will salute the best in entertainment, fashion, sports, education & community! This years honorees include Tom Joyner, Jermaine Dupri, Teyana Taylor, Eleanor Holmes Norton and many more to be announced! This is a black-tie affair that you don’t want to miss!

Click Here To Purchase Your Tickets To Urban One Honors!

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: