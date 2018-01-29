There’s nothing more stylish and comfortable than a two piece suit. There’s room for creativity or to simply slay! Check out two of your faves who took the pin-striped look to the next level. Two queens who have a rep for shaking up the red carpet, Eve and Beyoncé didn’t fall short in their pin-striped selections for the special events they attended.

Last night at the 2018 Grammy Awards, rapper Eve showed up in true glitz and glamour with a Fall/Winter 2017 Naeem Khan two piece suit. The wide flare pants and matching one button top came in a sparkling silver and black stripe pattern, with the top showing off Eve’s legendary paw tattoos. Her blond tresses stylishly sat on on side of her head, in a wavy pattern to show off her overall evening look.

During the 2016 CFDA Awards, songstress Beyonce wore the glitzy pantsuit as well. She accented her look with a black large brimmed hat and black Louis Vuitton platform heels. Underneath her one-button top, she kept the glitz going with a black ruffle blouse accented by a sparkling collar.

The model wore it down the runway with the lace bralet and and draped necklaces with chandelier earrings.

Both Bey and Eve were keeping it classy and cute! But who do think styled this suit best? Take a vote in our pole below now!

WHO WORE IT BETTER: Eve And Beyonce In Naeem Khan [POLL] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

