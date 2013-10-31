CLOSE
Man sexually assaulted during DC home invasion, police looking for 4 suspects

Via Fox 5:  WASHINGTON –

D.C. police are looking for four armed suspects who held eight people against their will inside a Southeast D.C. row house Wednesday morning before sexually assaulting a male victim and physically assaulting two others.

Read more: http://www.myfoxdc.com/story/23830185/man-sexually-assaulted-during-home-invasion
