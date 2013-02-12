William Shatner ‘Appalled’ By ‘Racist’ And ‘Sexist’ Posts On Reddit

William Shatner may be new to Reddit, but the famed actor didn’t wait long before penning his first criticism of the the popular social news website.
In a Feb. 8 post, Shatner echoed the concerns of many critics before him over the site’s perceived lack of oversight regarding the comments left on some of the threads:
The unsavory aspects still exist – I am apalled by some of the immature, horrifically racist, sexist, homophobic, ethnic… etc.. posts that are just ignored here. Why are these accounts still active? While Reddit has done well in getting interest from the mainstream I just wonder if by allowing these children to run rampant and post whatever they feel will cause the most collateral damage if Reddit is biting off it’s own nose in taking that step to become a mainstream community.
That being said, I’m still new here. That’s been my observation in my short time here and I could be wrong. MBB
Shatner also seemed to be annoyed by how people were rated. He announced on Twitter that he activated his account on Jan. 31, but quickly got a down vote on Feb. 1.
But it seems like he is more concerned that folks are not following the rules. In a Reddit post two days ago, he expressed how the site is meeting ground for those with racist intentions:
Liberal and “least racist” do not necessarily go hand in hand. Reddit has been the first ‘mainstream’ site that I have been to that actually appears to allow racists and other hate mongers to group, congregate, incite and spread their hatred. There’s entire subreddits that allow it. What mainstream sites do you think are more racist? Also Tumblr has a very comprehensive set of guidelines about hatred and racist posts: http://www.tumblr.com/policy/en/community Also there are rules here which state: “Adhere to the same standards of behavior online that you follow in real life.” Where is that rule being enforced?
Again, I may be wrong but it’s in black and white all over this site and the rules are there too.
Shatner is not the only one to complain about the controversial remarks left in many threads on the site. In September of 2011, Gawker reported that Reddit was almost shut down after a thread encouraging uses to share their most racist thoughts was posted. But not all of the communities on Reddit are bad; there is an “anti-racism” community on the site that posts more positive threads on race.
“Welcome to the anti-racism community on Reddit, a safe(r) space for People of Color and their allies,” the welcome post reads. “Discussions and analysis are expected to be post-”racism 101″ and postcolonial, but you can be academic, be casual, or both, as long as it’s in good faith. Be conscious that race intersects with gender, sexual orientation, disability, and more, and that this space intends to be safe(r) for all POC.” The community has 2,818 members.
Perhaps Shatner needs to meet up with this group.
