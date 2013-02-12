William Shatner ‘Appalled’ By ‘Racist’ And ‘Sexist’ Posts On Reddit

Shatner is not the only one to complain about the controversial remarks left in many threads on the site. In September of 2011, Gawker reported that Reddit was almost shut down after a thread encouraging uses to share their most racist thoughts was posted. But not all of the communities on Reddit are bad; there is an “anti-racism” community on the site that posts more positive threads on race.

“Welcome to the anti-racism community on Reddit, a safe(r) space for People of Color and their allies,” the welcome post reads. “Discussions and analysis are expected to be post-”racism 101″ and postcolonial, but you can be academic, be casual, or both, as long as it’s in good faith. Be conscious that race intersects with gender, sexual orientation, disability, and more, and that this space intends to be safe(r) for all POC.” The community has 2,818 members.

Perhaps Shatner needs to meet up with this group.